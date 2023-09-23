Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Spring Valley Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

