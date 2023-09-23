Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO – Get Free Report) rose 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Financial Gravity Companies Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
About Financial Gravity Companies
Financial Gravity Companies, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity Companies, Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Financial Gravity Companies
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Financial Gravity Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Gravity Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.