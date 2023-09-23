Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading Down 6%

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02). Approximately 453,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,432,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Block Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.24.

Block Energy Company Profile

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. The company owns 100% working interests in West Rustavi, Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil and gas fields; and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017.

