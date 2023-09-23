Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report) were up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 709,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 424,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $919,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 28.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

