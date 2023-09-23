Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Shares Down 8.8%

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JKPTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 522% from the average session volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Kings Entertainment Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Kings Entertainment Group
Kings Entertainment Group Inc provides lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling services online. It offers its services under the LottoKings and WinTrillions brand names. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kings Entertainment Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Kings Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.