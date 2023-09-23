Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Shares Down 8.8%

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JKPTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 522% from the average session volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Kings Entertainment Group Inc provides lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling services online. It offers its services under the LottoKings and WinTrillions brand names. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

