PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.59). 1,209,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 969,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.60).
PetroTal Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £435.79 million, a P/E ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 1.99.
PetroTal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from PetroTal’s previous dividend of $0.02. PetroTal’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
About PetroTal
PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.
