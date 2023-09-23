Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Down 3.6%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 39,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 56,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.02.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

