Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 27,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 100,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Grid Metals Stock Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 24.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.07.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

