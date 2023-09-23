KRM22 (LON:KRM) Stock Price Down 10%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.45). Approximately 43,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 24,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.50).

KRM22 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £13.73 million, a PE ratio of -427.78 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KRM22 news, insider Thomas Keith Todd bought 4,500 shares of KRM22 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,980 ($2,452.62). 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KRM22 Company Profile

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, a digital risk register that brings risk policies and operational controls; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital market firms to identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse; MARIA, a custom risk scoring system that allow to create internal metrics on customers performance.

