Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Down 0.7%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 38,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 84,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 858,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 202,611 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 18,546,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,607,000 after buying an additional 616,013 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

