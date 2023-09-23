MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.16. 222,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 230,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.39% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

