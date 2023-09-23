Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Hydromer Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

About Hydromer

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

Further Reading

