Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $5,645.59 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00216598 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,347.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

