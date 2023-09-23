EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $320,522.50

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. EAC has a total market capitalization of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00244034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

