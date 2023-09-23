Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,137.29.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,062.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,071.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,779.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

