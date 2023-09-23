Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.70.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $400.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.