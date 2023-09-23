Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $162.45 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.38 and a 200-day moving average of $195.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

