Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,629 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,474,000 after purchasing an additional 142,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

