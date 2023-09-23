Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 200,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,547,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,080 shares of company stock valued at $65,576,595. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $195.46 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $246.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

