Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $228.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

