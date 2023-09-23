Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $151.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.36. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $185.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,003 shares of company stock worth $21,871,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.