Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $320,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

