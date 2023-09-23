Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $145.30 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.53.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

