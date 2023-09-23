Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

