Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $288.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

