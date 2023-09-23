BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

BP Stock Performance

BP opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

