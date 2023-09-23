Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $275,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,900 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 638,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.