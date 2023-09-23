My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

