My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.