My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 861 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $274.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.29. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

