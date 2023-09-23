My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,258,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 951,467 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Joby Aviation by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 57,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $604,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 57,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $604,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 10,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $97,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,358,362 shares of company stock worth $14,240,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

