My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

