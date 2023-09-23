Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $283,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $192.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $210.10.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

