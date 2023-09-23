My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

