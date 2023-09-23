My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $201.72 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

