My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.35. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

