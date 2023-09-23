Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,931.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,883 shares of company stock worth $6,074,499 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $222.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.31 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

