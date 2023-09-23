25,000 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 226.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNA opened at $1.77 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. Research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $64,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,315,804 shares in the company, valued at $22,636,866.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 40,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $73,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $64,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,315,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,636,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,331,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,031 over the last three months. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

