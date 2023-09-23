Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.56.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $324.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.47. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,611 shares of company stock worth $9,092,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.