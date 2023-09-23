My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $580,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

