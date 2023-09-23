MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 58,544 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,544 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,024,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.