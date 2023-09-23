Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 885,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 658,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 904,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Conduent in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

