Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1,135.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America increased their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.82.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Aflac stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

