MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Clorox by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $132.66 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.64.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

