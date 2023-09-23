MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 8,278 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,912,000 after purchasing an additional 163,473 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

CHRW stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

