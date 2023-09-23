Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $467,572,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after purchasing an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.24 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

