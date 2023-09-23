Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Trimmed by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Waters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Waters by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Waters by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $269.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.65 and its 200-day moving average is $281.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $248.18 and a 12-month high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.13.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

