MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 6,700 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NIO by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nomura cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

