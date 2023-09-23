MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 55,031 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $102,959,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,144 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.8 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.