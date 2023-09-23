MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.